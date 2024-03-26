Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Shares Purchased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 188,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,130 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $18,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 717.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 373,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,938,000 after buying an additional 328,140 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2,350.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 305,508 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $15,439,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,156,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

NYSE OXM traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $108.77. 25,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,766. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.59. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.33 and a 1-year high of $111.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OXM shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.20.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

