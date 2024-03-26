OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Receives $14.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

OUT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded OUTFRONT Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised OUTFRONT Media from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.86. OUTFRONT Media has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $17.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,900,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,931,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,663,000 after buying an additional 610,565 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,376,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,238,000 after buying an additional 453,574 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,300,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,631,000 after buying an additional 2,122,950 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,538,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,059,000 after buying an additional 55,754 shares during the period.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

