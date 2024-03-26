Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Stock Up 10.2 %

Shares of SEED opened at $3.99 on Friday. Origin Agritech has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Agritech

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEED. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Origin Agritech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Origin Agritech by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 242,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 42,239 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Origin Agritech by 5,760.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Agritech in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Agritech in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. 1.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds.

