Organigram (TSE:OGI) Trading Up 12.3%

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.84 and last traded at C$3.84. 196,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 298,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Organigram from C$4.95 to C$4.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Organigram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Organigram from C$2.00 to C$2.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on Organigram from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get Organigram alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Organigram

Organigram Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.09. The company has a market cap of C$343.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$36.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$38.13 million. Organigram had a negative net margin of 153.80% and a negative return on equity of 54.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Organigram Holdings Inc. will post 0.0896 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Donald Geoffrey Machum sold 23,000 shares of Organigram stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.74, for a total transaction of C$62,964.80. Corporate insiders own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

About Organigram

(Get Free Report)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.