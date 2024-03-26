Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.1% annually over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 369.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $0.20 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 720.0%.

Orchid Island Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORC opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.10. Orchid Island Capital has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $11.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Orchid Island Capital to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orchid Island Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 476,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 28,074 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 46,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,183,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,097,000 after buying an additional 3,406,623 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 60,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 13,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

