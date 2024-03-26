Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) vs. ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Head-To-Head Analysis

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) and ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Orange County Bancorp and ACNB, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orange County Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 ACNB 0 3 0 0 2.00

Orange County Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.31%. ACNB has a consensus target price of $42.33, suggesting a potential upside of 19.32%. Given ACNB’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ACNB is more favorable than Orange County Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orange County Bancorp $131.19 million 1.96 $29.48 million $5.23 8.68 ACNB $115.08 million 2.63 $31.69 million $3.72 9.55

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and ACNB’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ACNB has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Orange County Bancorp. Orange County Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ACNB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.6% of Orange County Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of ACNB shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Orange County Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of ACNB shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Orange County Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. ACNB pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Orange County Bancorp pays out 17.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ACNB pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ACNB has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. ACNB is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and ACNB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orange County Bancorp 22.47% 22.76% 1.36% ACNB 27.53% 12.12% 1.32%

Volatility & Risk

Orange County Bancorp has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACNB has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Orange County Bancorp beats ACNB on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate construction loans, residential real estate loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it provides traditional trust and administration, asset management, financial planning, and wealth management services. The company operates full-service branches in Orange, Westchester, Rockland, and Bronx counties in New York, as well as loan production office. Orange County Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, New York.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans. In addition, the company provides other services that are related to testamentary trusts, life insurance trusts, charitable remainder trusts, guardianships, powers of attorney, custodial accounts, and investment management and advisory accounts; and retail brokerage services. Further, it acts as a trustee to invest in, protect, manage, and distribute financial assets. Additionally, the company offers property and casualty, health, life, and disability insurance products to commercial and personal clients; and online, telephone, and mobile banking, as well as automated teller machine services. ACNB Corporation was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

