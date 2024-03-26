Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oragenics Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OGEN opened at $1.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87. Oragenics has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oragenics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Oragenics by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 37,338 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Oragenics by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oragenics by 591.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

