Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading 0% Higher

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $126.80 and last traded at $126.11. 1,308,453 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 9,179,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.08.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

The firm has a market cap of $347.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,986 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its holdings in Oracle by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

