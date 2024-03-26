OptimizeRx (OPRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OptimizeRx stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.00. 13,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.80 million, a PE ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average is $11.60. OptimizeRx has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $16.65.

In related news, General Counsel Marion Odence-Ford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $60,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,821.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 290.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 248.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OPRX shares. Barclays assumed coverage on OptimizeRx in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.

