Oppenheimer Boosts Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target to $650.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $580.00 to $650.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $574.25.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $550.94 on Friday. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $428.83 and a 1 year high of $562.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $547.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $525.37. The firm has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.