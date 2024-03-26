Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,270 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $24,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ONTO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,728,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $730,472,000 after acquiring an additional 27,695 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,891,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,826,000 after acquiring an additional 239,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,687,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,312,000 after acquiring an additional 58,146 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 55.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,217,000 after acquiring an additional 592,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 10.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,957,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ONTO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total value of $7,019,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,324,136.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $477,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,773.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total value of $7,019,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,324,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,170 shares of company stock worth $8,266,955. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ONTO traded down $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,649. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.40 and a fifty-two week high of $199.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 74.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

