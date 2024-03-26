OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,024 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.22% of OneSpaWorld worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSW. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

OSW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on OneSpaWorld from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Maryam Banikarim sold 6,411 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $83,791.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,248.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 473,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,150,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maryam Banikarim sold 6,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $83,791.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,248.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

OSW opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $194.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.65 million. OneSpaWorld had a positive return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. Equities research analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

