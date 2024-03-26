OMG Network Trading 13.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00001606 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OMG Network has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $156.95 million and approximately $29.62 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00079744 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00027943 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011042 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00017461 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00007711 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001423 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.