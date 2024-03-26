Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $32.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.89.

OHI opened at $30.98 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $34.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average of $31.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,510,000 after buying an additional 17,447 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

