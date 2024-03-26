Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday.

OLK traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $24.18. 252,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -173.34 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.88. Olink Holding AB has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $26.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,499,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,021,000 after buying an additional 1,905,330 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,394,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at $50,867,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 4th quarter worth about $47,302,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,676,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,728,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

