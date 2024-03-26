Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Trading Down 1.1 %

OVBC opened at $23.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $113.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.87. Ohio Valley Banc has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter.

Ohio Valley Banc Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,282,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 195,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 25,863 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 20.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

