Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) PT Raised to $69.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OXY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.94.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $64.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.57 and a 200-day moving average of $60.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $67.67. The company has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.63.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 156,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after buying an additional 12,349 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,665,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,758,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,391,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 123,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 61,705 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

