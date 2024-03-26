Oasis Network (ROSE) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.00 Billion

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $1.00 billion and approximately $58.84 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,589.77 or 0.05103250 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00080075 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00027171 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011066 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00017987 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00017421 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004077 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.15178002 USD and is up 2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $40,205,729.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.