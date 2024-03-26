Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 8,551 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 128,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,551 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $5,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Construction Partners by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,290,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,740,000 after purchasing an additional 181,017 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 15.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,316,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,116,000 after acquiring an additional 172,109 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD opened at $55.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day moving average of $42.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.64. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $55.91.

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $396.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.62 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROAD shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Construction Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

