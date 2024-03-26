Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 7,286 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,286 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in AZEK by 726.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AZEK in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 1,441.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZEK stock opened at $49.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 62.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.92. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.82 and a twelve month high of $50.54.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $240.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.12 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 9.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $4,671,501.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,721.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $467,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,457,075.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $4,671,501.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,721.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,431 shares of company stock valued at $6,212,712 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AZEK. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of AZEK from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AZEK from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.72.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

