Oak Ridge Investments LLC Reduces Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KNSL. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total value of $2,094,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,199,255.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $1,048,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,867.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total value of $2,094,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,199,255.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $531.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $464.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $407.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 0.89. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.83 and a 1 year high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.43. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 25.29%. The firm had revenue of $351.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $434.00 to $544.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KNSL

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.