Oak Ridge Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. TransDigm Group accounts for 1.2% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $10,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,903,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,977,008,000 after buying an additional 104,433 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,859,376,000 after buying an additional 3,225,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,061,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,843,640,000 after purchasing an additional 39,677 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,651,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,392,355,000 after buying an additional 136,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 46.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $933,765,000 after purchasing an additional 349,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total transaction of $3,516,780.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,220,136. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Lisman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,198.50, for a total transaction of $9,588,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total value of $3,516,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,220,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,480 shares of company stock worth $100,102,829 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,223.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,143.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,000.18. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $707.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,238.34. The company has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 28.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,115.00.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

