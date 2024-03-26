Oak Ridge Investments LLC Raises Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,665,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,379,967,000 after purchasing an additional 143,631 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,862,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,890,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Stryker by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,393,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,402,083,000 after purchasing an additional 340,114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Stryker by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,461,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,751 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,582 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,632,127,000 after acquiring an additional 144,208 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SYK stock opened at $351.34 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $361.41. The company has a market cap of $133.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $341.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.36.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.52.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

