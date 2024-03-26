Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $7.29 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,772 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,076 shares during the quarter. DexCom makes up 0.8% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $7,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 5.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its position in DexCom by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in DexCom by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DXCM. StockNews.com raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

In other news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total transaction of $192,644.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,132 shares in the company, valued at $6,527,797.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DexCom news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total transaction of $192,644.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,527,797.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $358,774.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,498 shares of company stock worth $23,441,441 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $140.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $140.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a PE ratio of 106.95, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

