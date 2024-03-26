Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $6.41 Million Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Five Below worth $6,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Five Below by 2,513.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $801,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743,768 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,794,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 89.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,627,000 after buying an additional 487,948 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after buying an additional 471,349 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 34.6% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,539,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $242,681,000 after acquiring an additional 395,275 shares in the last quarter.

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

FIVE stock opened at $173.88 on Tuesday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.57 and a 1-year high of $220.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIVE. Barclays dropped their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Five Below from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.88.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

