Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $3.84 Million Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,925 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lantheus by 239.0% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 97.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $6,130,192.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 251,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,434,804.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc bought 60,431,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,934,724.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $6,130,192.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 251,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,434,804.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,545 shares of company stock worth $6,168,153 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $59.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.21 and its 200-day moving average is $63.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.55. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $100.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.44 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 63.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on LNTH. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Lantheus from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Lantheus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.14.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Further Reading

