Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $3.67 Million Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,616 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.14% of Q2 worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Q2 by 147.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,225,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,540,000 after purchasing an additional 729,959 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at $16,200,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,368,000 after buying an additional 487,111 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 329.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 630,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after buying an additional 483,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 948.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 525,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 475,377 shares during the period.

Get Q2 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Q2 news, President Kirk L. Coleman sold 2,904 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $133,613.04. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 253,015 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,220.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $1,849,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 473,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,452,457.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Kirk L. Coleman sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $133,613.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 253,015 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,220.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,313 shares of company stock valued at $14,889,214 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QTWO. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Q2 from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Q2

Q2 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $50.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $52.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.18.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.31 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 6.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Q2 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.