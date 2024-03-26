Oak Ridge Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of Casella Waste Systems worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 99.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.71.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, President Edmond Coletta sold 8,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $746,871.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 168,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,220,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Edmond Coletta sold 8,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $746,871.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 168,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,220,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 1,673 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total value of $157,479.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,340.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,395. Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

CWST opened at $96.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.20, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.89. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $99.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.12.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $359.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.08 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

