Oak Ridge Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in STERIS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,801,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,980,240,000 after buying an additional 127,262 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,229,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,022,467,000 after acquiring an additional 17,292 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in STERIS by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $693,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,136 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,364,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $436,660,000 after purchasing an additional 107,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STE. KeyCorp initiated coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.60.

STERIS Price Performance

NYSE STE opened at $220.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.08. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $180.54 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 0.80.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.05. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.43%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

