Oak Ridge Investments LLC Buys 14,940 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,940 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.26% of Palomar worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 0.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Palomar by 26.0% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 433,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,992,000 after purchasing an additional 89,410 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Palomar by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,940,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 11.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Palomar in the third quarter worth about $538,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Stock Up 0.6 %

Palomar stock opened at $82.21 on Tuesday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.09 and a twelve month high of $86.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.21.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.07 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 21.07%. Equities analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Palomar from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Palomar from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Palomar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $100,080.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,617.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.30 per share, with a total value of $111,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $111,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $100,080.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,617.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,301 shares of company stock valued at $3,102,752 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

