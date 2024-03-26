NXM (NXM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $376.09 Million

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 25th. One NXM token can currently be purchased for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on exchanges. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00007635 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00025074 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00015717 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $69,967.60 or 0.99602018 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00012373 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.43 or 0.00154357 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.