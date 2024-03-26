NXM (NXM) Price Hits $57.03 on Top Exchanges

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One NXM token can now be bought for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00007195 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00016190 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00023859 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001689 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,833.02 or 0.99944785 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00012329 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.39 or 0.00147976 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.