Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.65

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.63, with a volume of 656006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised Nuvation Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Stock Up 25.3 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. On average, analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.