Nutrien Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 9,356 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 57% compared to the typical volume of 5,953 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 904.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Nutrien stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,171,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,345. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.39. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $75.29.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BNP Paribas lowered Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nutrien in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.43.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

