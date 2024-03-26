Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Down 3.6%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) traded down 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.91 and last traded at $13.04. 135,984 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 781,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $20.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average of $8.68.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.26). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.47% and a negative net margin of 186.98%. The firm had revenue of $15.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.66 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 6,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $68,256.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares in the company, valued at $684,696.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,817 shares of company stock worth $100,256. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 121,167 shares during the last quarter.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

