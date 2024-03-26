Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to Issue $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Nucor has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 51 years. Nucor has a dividend payout ratio of 16.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nucor to earn $12.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $195.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $129.79 and a fifty-two week high of $198.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.54. The company has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,902,206.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at $15,902,206.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $1,901,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,751.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,151 shares of company stock valued at $7,308,683. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 127,059.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nucor by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,438,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $841,209,000 after purchasing an additional 23,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nucor by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Nucor by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,116,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,322,000 after buying an additional 464,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,102,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,993,000 after buying an additional 28,290 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.67.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

