Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,617 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $17,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the third quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. HSBC cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Novartis Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE NVS traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $95.32. The stock had a trading volume of 500,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,059. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $88.91 and a 12-month high of $108.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.85.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $3.7772 per share. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.