Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. trimmed its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,521 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.05% of Northern Trust worth $9,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTRS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 70,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after buying an additional 23,859 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTRS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research cut Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.04.

NTRS stock opened at $85.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.29 and its 200-day moving average is $77.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $90.59.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). Northern Trust had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,703.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,462,687.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

