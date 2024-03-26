Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Receives $270.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $278.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NDSN. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total transaction of $303,407.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,709.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total transaction of $303,407.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,709.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total value of $526,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,856.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,313 shares of company stock worth $1,347,427 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Nordson by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 461.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,615,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDSN opened at $267.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Nordson has a 1 year low of $208.77 and a 1 year high of $275.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nordson will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.81%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

