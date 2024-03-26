Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Nkarta from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Nkarta from $9.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Nkarta Stock Performance

Shares of NKTX opened at $10.49 on Friday. Nkarta has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.81.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nkarta will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 9,697 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $84,751.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,031.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider James Trager sold 4,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $49,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 9,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $84,751.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,031.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,392 shares of company stock valued at $165,512. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nkarta

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innovis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nkarta during the third quarter valued at $193,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its position in Nkarta by 282.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 39,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in Nkarta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nkarta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

