Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 12,194,470 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 88,672,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NKLA shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Nikola in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Nikola Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.95.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.52 million. Nikola had a negative return on equity of 122.20% and a negative net margin of 1,475.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nikola

In other Nikola news, insider Joseph R. Pike sold 75,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $51,110.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,257.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nikola

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,633,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nikola by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,145,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,487,000 after purchasing an additional 20,439,596 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nikola by 81.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,278,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,724,000 after acquiring an additional 19,389,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Nikola by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,815,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,066,000 after buying an additional 6,061,239 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 67.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,626,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,045,000 after buying an additional 4,690,316 shares during the last quarter. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

