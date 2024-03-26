NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $110.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NKE. TD Cowen reissued a market perform rating and issued a $104.00 price target (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Williams Trading restated a sell rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.11.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $93.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. NIKE has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $128.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.76.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestcor Inc grew its position in NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.0% during the third quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

