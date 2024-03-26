Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nextracker from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Nextracker from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Nextracker from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXT opened at $59.00 on Friday. Nextracker has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $62.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.37. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion and a PE ratio of 31.55.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.51. Nextracker had a net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $710.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nextracker will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at about $154,708,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nextracker during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,861,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter worth about $42,403,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nextracker by 337.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 3,423.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,113,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,248 shares during the period. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

