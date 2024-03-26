NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,523 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 59,320 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.53% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $15,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEP. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 754 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,137 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEP shares. CIBC lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.31.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

NEP traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $28.06. 247,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,975. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average is $29.09. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $64.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.33.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.03 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.54%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.26%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

