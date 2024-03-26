NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.31.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, CIBC downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.
Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.38). NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.26%.
NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.
