NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.31.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, CIBC downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 31.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,044,197 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $31,013,000 after acquiring an additional 246,908 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 477.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 238,288 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $7,077,000 after acquiring an additional 197,002 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 1,557.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319,287 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 300,027 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 14.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 839,956 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $24,911,000 after purchasing an additional 104,055 shares during the period. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 144.4% during the third quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.38). NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.26%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

