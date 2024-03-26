NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Sound Stewardship LLC

Sound Stewardship LLC trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 124.1% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.8% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.62. 11,422,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,007,199. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $79.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.65. The company has a market cap of $128.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.46.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

