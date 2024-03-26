Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0377 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NBH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.44. 8,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,017. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $11.01.

Get Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.