Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) CFO Sells $89,336.70 in Stock

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) CFO Jason H. Pello sold 29,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $89,336.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,476,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,709.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nerdy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NRDY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.99. The stock had a trading volume of 718,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,035. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.16. Nerdy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.77 million. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 48.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nerdy in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nerdy by 192,744.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,837,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,384,000 after purchasing an additional 54,808,897 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nerdy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,259,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nerdy by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,946,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,455,000 after buying an additional 1,176,441 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nerdy by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,987,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after buying an additional 903,471 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,012,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 779,353 shares during the period. 39.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

