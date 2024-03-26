Needham & Company LLC Boosts Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Price Target to $22.00

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 238.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on STOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $290.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.68. Stoke Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.91.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 4,116 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $25,107.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,550.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Stoke Therapeutics news, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 4,116 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $25,107.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,746 shares in the company, valued at $126,550.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 11,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $68,015.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,615 shares of company stock valued at $212,852 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $6,738,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 976.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,126 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,011,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 949,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,545,000 after buying an additional 521,661 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 24.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,382,000 after purchasing an additional 448,175 shares during the period.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

