nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.13-0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $126-127 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.83 million. nCino also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.60-0.64 EPS.

nCino Price Performance

NCNO traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.44. nCino has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $35.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on NCNO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded nCino from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $27,874.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $27,874.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 5,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $180,045.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,024,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,977,178.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,935 shares of company stock worth $1,069,845 in the last three months. 38.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of nCino

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of nCino by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in nCino by 218.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of nCino by 47.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the second quarter worth about $1,070,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

Featured Articles

